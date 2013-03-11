Samsung Teases Galaxy S4 Color Variants In New Video Ad

Just days before Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S4 flagship, the company has released a new teaser video. This time Samsung hints at the possible color variants future buyers can expect.

Part 2 of Samsung’s Unpacked video picks up exactly where its predecessor left off. A young boy named Jeremy, who is Samsung’s “secret messenger,” peeks inside a box housing the Galaxy S4. In the second installment, a female neighbor named Jane pesters Jeremy to show her what’s in the box. Jeremy quickly runs to his room, shuts the curtains and opens the box — which emits a mysterious golden glow, à la Pulp Fiction.

“It’s my favorite color,” Jeremy says at one point in the video, although viewers never get a glimpse at what’s in the box. Like the previous ad, its successor concludes with “To be continued.”

Luckily, Samsung fans won’t have to wait too long to see what all the fuss is about. On Thursday the company will host an event at New York City’s Radio Music Hall to officially reveal its flagship smartphone of 2013. The current-generation Galaxy S III became one of the world’s best selling smartphones of 2012 following its May launch, selling 20 million units in its first 100 days on the market. The phone is rumored to come equipped with an octa-core processor, eye-tracking technology and a 4.9-inch display boasting 441 ppi, among other features.

Check out the video below to see the teaser trailer for yourself.