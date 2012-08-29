Samsung Launches ATIV Tab Windows RT Tablet

Samsung has unveiled its first Windows RT tablet, called the ATIV Tab. This news comes as part of a series of Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 announcements at the IFA Berlin 2012 conference. Samsung has also just announced the world's first Windows 8 phone, the ATIV S, as well as the Series 5 and Series 7 Slates running Windows 8. Now here comes an ARM-powered tablet.

According to the press release, the ATIV Tab features a 10-inch display and weighs 1.25 pounds. The device measures a mere 0.35 inches thick and packs a long-lasting 8,200 mAh battery.

Samsung will ship the ATIV Tab with Office Home and Student 2013 RT, which will come with Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote. The device will also work with a wide range of peripherals, thanks to its USB and micro HDMI ports.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its own Microsoft Surface tablet, which will also run Windows RT. A separate version will run the full Windows 8 with an Intel Core CPU. Windows RT offers a desktop environment, but it only runs newer Windows 8 apps.