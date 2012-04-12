Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 and Galaxy Player Roundup: What You Need to Know

Samsung released a couple of new devices to add to their Samsung Galaxy series. One of the new features that we were excited about in the new tablets was the integration of the IR blaster and the smart Peel app. You can operate your DVR without having to know what's on which channel.

The Galaxy Player 3.6 comes with some useful apps that adds some great mobile phone-like functions like voice calls and SMS to your music device. The Galaxy Player 4.2 comes pre-loaded with some pretty great games like Angry Birds.

Here's a roundup of our coverage of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 is a sleek Android tablet that offers snappy performance, Ice Cream Sandwich, and the ability to control your TV at a competitive price. Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1

The iPad 2 has some company in the mid-priced tablet wars. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will sell for the same $399 come May 13th and bring some capabilities that Apple’s tablet–and other Android slates–lack. For starters, you’ll be able to use the Tab 2 10.1 as a remote for your TV, thanks to the integrated IR blaster and smart Peel app. Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1: Android 4.0, Built-in Smart Remote for $399

Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6

Samsung's Galaxy Player 3.6 offers easy access to Android apps along with great audio quality for $50 less than the iPod touch, but you'll need to make some trade-offs. Read more: Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6 Review

Samsung Galaxy Player 4.2

The larger Galaxy Player 4.2 offers a more premium look and a bit more functionality. For starters, the bigger screen sports a sharper 800 x 480 resolution. The Galaxy Player 4.2, which also features Google’s Androd Gingerbread and Samsung’s TouchWiz interface, also picks up a GyroSensor, something the 3.6 lacks. We like the single physical home button on the Player 4.2, which buyers will find easy to click. Read more: Samsung Galaxy Player 4.2 Hands-on