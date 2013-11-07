Samsung Galaxy Round Available in the U.S. for More Than $1,000

You don’t need to live in Korea to get your hands on the world’s first curved display smartphone-- but you need to be willing to drop some serious cash. U.S. patrons can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Round through Negri Electronics for a hefty $1,129.50.

Despite its sky-high price, the device is currently on backorder. This isn’t the first time Negri Electronics has sold smartphones before they became available in the U.S. The online retailer also offered the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 for $754 before its U.S. launch back in 2012. It’s also worth noting that Negri Electronics’ price is just slightly higher than the going rate for the Galaxy Round in Korea, which sells for approximately $1,013 in U.S. currency. The phone is being sold unlocked, but it remains unclear which U.S. carriers it can support.

The Galaxy Round became the world’s first commercially available smartphone with a curved display when it was announced in early October. While it has been reported that the Galaxy Round is just a prototype being used to test consumer interest in curved display technology, the phone saw its commercial launch in Korea on Oct. 11.

Other than its unconventional rounded display, the device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED panel, support for LTE, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 13-MP main camera and 2-MP front shooter. Like Samsung’s other flagships, the Galaxy Round comes with signature TouchWiz features including Multi Window Mode, Group Play and WatchON.

The Galaxy Round only marks the beginning of what appears to be a trend in the mobile industry. LG recently unveiled its first curved display smartphone dubbed the LG G Flex, although its display is rounded vertically rather than horizontally like its competitor. Samsung also announced at its Analyst Day that it plans to release fully foldable smartphones around the 2016 time frame.