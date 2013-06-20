Samsung Galaxy NX Camera Offers LTE Connectivity, Changeable Lenses

Samsung is stepping up its Android-powered camera game in a big way with its new Galaxy NX. The camera, which runs on Android Jelly Bean, is the first interchangeable-lens camera to offer 3G and 4G LTE, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. Equipped with a 20.3-megapixel image sensor, the Galaxy NX is geared toward serious photography enthusiasts, rather than the point-and-shoot crowd the Galaxy Camera is geared towards.

A DRIMe IV Image Signal Processor and Advanced Hybrid Auto Focus System should help ensure users capture vibrant, detailed images instantly, while its interchangeable lenses mean you'll be able to shoot photos of scenes both near and far without issue. Samsung says the Galaxy NX will offer more than 30 Smart Modes to help ensure your photos always look their best.

A 4.8-inch TFT display sits on the backside of the camera and gives you access to the Galaxy NX' various settings and shooting modes. Like the aforementioned Galaxy Camera, the Galaxy NX's Android Jelly Bean 4.2 OS means you'll be able to download any number of apps from the Google Play store. Bundled software includes Samsung Kies and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.

The Galaxy NX isn't exactly a lightweight, either. Measuring 5.4 x 4.0 x 1.0 inches and weighing a little more than a pound with its battery, the NX is both larger and heavier than the Galaxy Camera, which measures 5.07 x 2.79 x 0.75 inches and weighs 10.8 ounces. Samsung hasn't announced a release date or carrier partners for the Galaxy NX, but we'll update you as we find out more.