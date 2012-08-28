Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Specs and Release Window Reportedly Leak

Samsung's teasing video of what is widely assumed to be the Galaxy Note 2 gave whimsical, fleeting glances of the upcoming phablet, but little else. Fans of a more technical nature were left wanting for specs… until earlier this week, when the Seoul Newspaper ran a list of the Galaxy Note 2's supposed internals.

According to the newspaper (and first spotted by SlashGear), the Galaxy Note 2 will sport a ginormous 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1280 x 720 resolution and be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos processor. An 8-MP rear camera, 4G LTE connectivity and either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage are also onboard. Somewhat surprisingly, the newspaper claims the phone will ship will Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, not Ice Cream Sandwich. That will prove to be a pleasant surprise if it's true.

The Seoul Newspaper claims the Galaxy Note 2 will carry the GT-N7100 designation, which matches the information drudged up by the Christian Post. That publication claims that Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 2 will ship sometime in the 40th week of the year, which falls between October 1st and October 7th. That matches earlier reports that the phone will launch sometime in October.

We'll probably know tomorrow whether or not that's true: Samsung has confirmed its plans to unveil the new Galaxy Note 2 on August 29th, a point that was driven home at the end of the artistic teaser video mentioned above. We're on the floor at IFA 2012 in Berlin and will bring you additional news as it happens.