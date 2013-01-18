Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1/Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 Get Jelly Bean Updates

Beans beans they're good for your heart...and for Android-powered devices as well. Samsung has upgraded the OS on the Wi-Fi versions of its Galaxy Note 10.1 and Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 slates to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Both devices are slated to benefit from improved S Pen support as well as the ability to open and resize multiple apps while being able to view them across the screen when oriented on top of one another. However, only the Galaxy Note 10.1 will receive Premium Suite, which aims to enhance multitasking and productivity.

Added S Pen functionality includes Air View, which lets users preview content without opening it including video, email attachments, photos and more. Quick Command permits you to open apps and services by writing shortcuts with the use of customized S Pen strokes.

These updates come with extra personalization options as well. For example, Enhanced Handwriting lets you send personalized handwritten notes via e-mail while allowing you to write straight into the S Planner. S Note now has extra templates, the ability to add content with Idea Sketch and lets you insert video into Note and other templates as well. Easy Clip aims to make saving, pasting and sharing content simpler, while Photo Note lets users add handwritten notes on the backs of images.

Those who like to be creative with these tablets also have something to look forward to. Paper Artist adds a variety of color and pen styles as well as more than 30 effects which can be added to images and other media. You'll also be able to write on your content and share it with friends and family. You'll also be able to pick different writing and color modes for the S Pen itself. Users will also be able to unlock their home screen simply by whipping the pen out.

With all of the extra goodies that the Galaxy Note 10.1 and Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 are slated (get it?) to get, owners of these devices have a reason to be excited.With this update, there should be something here for owners of either of these Galaxys, whether you use them for work, play or both.