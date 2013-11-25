Samsung Reveals Galaxy Grand 2: 5.2-inch Display, Quad-Core Power

Samsung's ever expanding universe of smartphones just got bigger with the announcement of the Galaxy Grand 2. Sporting a 5.2-inch, 720p display the handset fits between the 5-inch Galaxy S4 and the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 3. Measuring 5.8 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches and weighing 5.7 ounces, the Grand 2 is larger and heavier than the S4 (5.3 x 2.7 x 0.25 inches and 4.6 ounces), but smaller than the Note 3 (6.0 x 3.1 x 0.33 inches and 5.9 ounces).

Inside, the handset features a 1.2-GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which can be augmented via its 64GB microSD card slot. That's a bit of a step down from the Galaxy S4, which includes a 1.9-GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The Note 3 offers a 2.3-GHz quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Both the S4 and Note 3, also provide more storage space.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

Like the S4 and Note 3, the Android Jelly Bean 4.3 Grand 2 comes loaded with the latest version of Samsung's TouchWiz overlay, as well as a host of Samsung-exclusive apps and settings including Group Play, S Translator, S Travel, Samsung Link , Sound & Shot, Story Album and more.

Pricing and availability for the Grand 2 haven't been announced, but based on the device's lack of LTE capabilities, and past precedent, it's safe to assume that the handset won't be coming to the U.S. In all likelihood, the Grand 2 will serve as a budget-friendly solution for consumers in the market for a big-screen smartphone in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.