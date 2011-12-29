Rumor: Could Apple Launch 2 Higher-End iPads in January?

It's already been rumored that Apple might release a 7.85-inch version of the iPad along with an iPad 3 in 2012. DigiTimes is putting a date on those claims, reporting that the company will unveil the two models at iWorld (part of Macworld) on January 26th.

Though DigiTimes was the first to report on the rumored 7.85-inch iPad, the site now says that both new models will maintain the 9.7-inch display of the current iPad 2. However, sources say the upcoming models will sport a QXGA resolution (1,536 x 2,048 pixels). While the iPad 2 would remain Apple's "price-sensitive" tablet option, these two new tablets would be priced to compete in the "mid-range and high-end segments," according to the sources.

Attention-grabbing as this headline may be, it's unlikely that Apple will launch its new iPad(s) next month at Macworld. For one thing, Apple hasn't participated in the event since 2008, and there's no indication that it's planning a return to the fold. Plus, previous reports on iPad 3 display shipments have pin-pointed the next-gen tablet's release for February, not January. Let the iPad news mill churn on...

via DigiTimes