Research Firm Set to Show Off Google Project Glass Competitor

Google's Project Glass isn't the only game in town when it comes to augmented reality glasses. German research organization Fraunhofer, is hard at work on its own teched-out glasses, and progress appears to be moving rather smoothly. According to SlashGear, Fraunhofer will show off an improved version of its glasses (not pictured above), which it originally debuted in 2009, at the upcoming SID 2012 conference in Boston.

The company's previous prototype, made public in 2011, used an AMOLED panel that featured integrated camera pixels, allowing users to see the display while it tracked their eye movement. At that time the monochrome display wasn't exactly of the highest quality with a 320 x 240 pixel resolution and viewing angle of just 32 degrees.

The latest version is said to sport an improved VGA 640 x 480 resolution. SlashGear says its unknown if the camera pixels on the display will also get a boost from its prior 160 x 120 resolution.

Fraunhofer also seems to have some big name backers including video eyewear maker Vuzix. Whether that will be enough for the project to take on Google's augmented reality glasses remains to be ... seen.

via SlashGear