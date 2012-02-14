Report: iPad 3 to Launch March 7th, Apple Developing 8-Inch Tablet

It's really getting down to the wire for the iPad 3. We all know that Apple's next tablet is set to launch in early March, but now the website iMore has a specific date for that much-anticipated event: March 7th. That date falls in line with previous reports from the Wall Street Journal and other sources.

Apple hasn't even unveiled the iPad 3, but that doesn't stop the tablet rumor mill from churning out new gossip about products further down the pipeline. The WSJ spoke to sources at Apple's suppliers who say that the company is developing a smaller tablet with a screen size of about 8 inches.

Clearly, a more compact iPad would help Apple compete against Samsung's Galaxy Tab and Amazon's Kindle Fire, both of which are available in smaller screen sizes than the iPad's 9.7 inches. But let's tackle one thing at a time: The iPad 3 is on the horizon, and that's plenty exciting in and of itself.

via iMore, the Wall Street Journal