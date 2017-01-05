Razer's Insane Laptop Concept Has Three 4K Screens

What's better than a 4K display on your gaming laptop? How about three of them. Razer's wild new Project Valerie concept offers just that, cramming two fold-out displays into a laptop chassis that lets you get an immersive multi-monitor experience wherever you go.

Key Specs and Features

Project Valerie's core design is identical to that of the Razer Blade Pro, except that it has two extra displays that can be deployed on either side of the main screen.

Valerie's three 17.3-inch displays are all at 4K resolution, allowing for an insane 12K, 180-degree viewing experience when they're all activated. That's the most pixels you'll ever see on a single gaming laptop. All three screens also support Nvidia G-Sync, which eliminates screen tears and allows for extra-smooth graphics performance.

The notebook features Razer's signature Chroma lighting effects, both on the keyboard and underneath the two side monitors.

Similar to the Blade Pro, the concept system’s CNC aluminum chassis is just 1.5 inches thick and weighs under 12 pounds. It also features the same mechanical switches, which mimic the feel of a true mechanical keyboard.

Project Valerie packs Nvidia’s GTX 1080 graphics card, making it a mobile virtual reality powerhouse.

Early Impressions

Project Valerie is a joy to look at, both in terms of its impossibly ridiculous design and the insanely rich colors produced by its three 4K displays. I played some Battlefield 1 on the notebook, and immediately enjoyed the benefit of being able to see enemy soldiers out of the corner of my eye thanks to its immersive three-display setup. The game’s detailed, muddy warzones also simply looked great.

While the laptop’s two external screens are designed to automatically pop out of the notebook’s main display, Razer wasn’t demonstrating that feature. If the machine ever reaches stores, a lot of its success will hinge (sorry) on just how easy it’ll be to deploy the extra screens.

Why You Should Care

Anyone who games on multiple monitors knows that doing so is both expensive and can leave you with a mess of hard-to-organize wires. Valerie could solve the latter problem by giving you everything you need for a multi-monitor gaming experience all packed into a highly portable and powerful laptop. Just imagine doing some gaming on your flight in laptop mode, only to get home and turn the notebook into an immersive, three-screen monster.

Price, Availability and Outlook

Project Valerie is still just a concept, so there’s currently no planned price or release date. If it does ever hit shelves, it won’t be cheap – the Razer Blade Pro will run you up to $3,699, and the addition of two extra 4K displays will likely drive that cost up considerable

Previous Razer concepts, such as the modular Project Christine PC, never ended up seeing the light of day, so you should take the viability of Project Valerie with a grain of salt. Still, the thought of a portable, multi-monitor gaming PC is quite alluring, and we’d love our skepticism to be proven wrong.