Preorder Amazon's New Fire 7 Tablet, Get $10 Appstore Credit

Amazon's recently announced, 9th-generation Fire 7 tablets are already on sale.

For a limited time, when you preorder the 2019 Fire 7 Tablet for $49.99, you’ll receive a $10 Amazon Appstore credit. That's likely the best deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

The $10 bonus covers purchases made in the Amazon Appstore. Your credit will automatically be added to your customer account, ready for use when your Fire 7 arrives.

In terms of hardware, the new tablet features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 resolution display and a new 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, which Amazon says offers better performance. The base model also offers 16GB of storage, which is twice the capacity of its predecessor.

The new tablet also makes it easier to summon Alexa. While connected to Wi-Fi, just say Alexa's name to trigger a response. This is an improvement from the 2017 Fire 7, which required that the screen be on or that the device was connected to a power source.

If you want more storage and don’t mind spending a little more, you can preorder the 32GB Fire 7 for $69.99.

Amazon's offer ends on June 6 at 9am ET, which is when the new Fire 7 tablet will officially ship.