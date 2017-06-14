Origin PC's Slimmest Laptop Just Got a Serious Max-Q Boost

LOS ANGELES - While I definitely love a big ole hulking gaming laptop, thin and lights have a place in my heart as well. And if notebooks like the new Origin PC Eon15-S have their way, they will earn even more of my attention.

The latest version of the high-performance iteration of the Eon15-S will be available very soon, starting at around $1,600. That's compared to $2,073 for the previous model. I got a look at the system on the E3 show floor, and I'm looking forward to getting this slick speedster into the lab.

One of the latest gaming laptops to sport Nvidia's new Max-Q design, the 15.6-inch Eon15-S is crazy thin for an Origin notebook. Wrapped in its dark gray aluminum chassis, the laptop weighs 4.3 pounds and measures just 0.7 inches thick.

What really impresses me about this svelte system is number of ports Origin managed to squeeze in, including 3 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, a pair of USB Type-C ports, two mini DisplayPorts, Gigabit Ethernet and a 6-in-1 card reader.

And unlike most other gaming laptops, you'll be able to upgrade the Eon15-S. Flipping the laptop on its lid revealed the extremely vented undercarriage. It's here that you'll gain access to the replaceable storage and RAM. In fact, the laptop can support up to 32GB of RAM and 6TB of storage, if you want to really trick out your system.

But before you go tinkering with your prospective new laptop, let's get acquainted with some of the specs. There's a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with up to 32GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD with a 2TB hard drive and up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

The notebook can also be configured with a 4K (3840 x 2160) display instead of an full HD (1920 x 1080) panel. No word, on if you can deck the exterior out with one of the company's cool-looking paint jobs, but stay tuned. However, you'll still get an integrated fingerprint scanner and a programmable multicolor backlit keyboard.

All in all, the Origin Eon15-S and thin-and-light gaming laptops like it are ushering in a new wave of notebooks where gamers won't have to sacrifice power for portability. I'm eager to put this and other Max-Q systems to the test.