Nook Color App Store: What We Like, What We Don't

In searching for the top 10 Nook Color apps, we had to spend several hours playing with the popular eReader's new app store. While we were impressed with the selection and new features such as navigation, we also found some room for improvement.

What We Like

Angry Birds . 'Nuff said.

. 'Nuff said. The selection in the app store is small, but not insignificant. We found several good and familiar apps in every category.

in the app store is small, but not insignificant. We found several good and familiar apps in every category. Navigation: Barnes & Noble apparently gave developers the option to place Back and Menu keys in the notification bar if needed. Nook Color owners will be able to use apps in much the same way as they do on phones. When not needed, Back and menu simply don't show up. The N key on the bottom now also acts as a Back key within apps, though everywhere else it's still the Home key. Overall we think the Nook Color optimization of apps works well.

What We Don't