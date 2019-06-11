Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 Tops Galaxy S10+ in Leaked Benchmarks

It looks like Samsung has learned from the mistakes it made with the Galaxy Tab S4, according to a new report.

A newly leaked Geekbench benchmark shows a device codenamed the Samsung SM-T865. According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the leak, that's the same model believed to be tied to the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S5 — an upcoming tablet from Samsung.

According to the benchmark, Samsung is planning to equip the tablet with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. That's good news for folks who bought the Galaxy Tab S4 last year, and were disappointed that it came with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 instead of the Snapdragon 845 that was tops in 2018.

The move also means the Galaxy Tab S5 should perform well on the power front.

According to the leak, the tablet scored 3,506 in single-core testing and 9,788 in multi-core testing on the Geekbench 4 benchmark. That's enough to put it ahead of the Galaxy S10+, according to Geekbench, but oddly enough, it's still not as powerful as the Galaxy S10 models running Samsung's Exynos processors. On the multi-core front, Samsung's tablet was just behind the Galaxy S10 with an Exynos processor and far behind the Galaxy S10+'s score of 10,615 with the same Snapdragon 855.

Aside from that, we can gather that the tablet will ship with 6GB of memory and run on Android 9 Pie. Unfortunately, the benchmark doesn't tell us anything else about what we might expect from the tablet, and there's no image showing what it might look like. But if it's being tested now, there's a good chance it'll be launching at some point in the next few months.

Until then, expect to hear many more rumors on Samsung's plans.