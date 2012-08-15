New iPad Mini May Look Like Big iPod Touch

More rumors continue to surface as we edge closer to the expected announcement of an iPad mini. 9to5Mac is reporting that this new device will look like a larger iPod Touch rather than a smaller iPad. The most stiking difference between the iPod Touch and the iPad is the size of the bezels: the full-sized iPad screen is framed by a fairly evenly sized bezel while the iPod Touch has a slimmer bezel on the left and right when held in portrait mode. These thin bezels may make their way onto the iPad mini.

John Gruber, of Daring Fireball, has similar predictions for Apple's new iPad design. The larger iPad needs the bezel as a way to comfortably hold the device, whereas an iPad mini might not have these same issues. Gruber writes, "If you shrink the [iPad] enough, and reduce the weight enough, would such a device still need a bezel surrounding the display of the same proportions as the iPad-as-we-know-it? Maybe not."

There is still no consistent word about the availability of different iPad mini models. Apple could release a low-end model, priced similar to the Kindle Fire and Nexus 7, while also selling higher-end versions accompanied with a premium price tag. Some features, such as a rear-facing camera and a higher-res display, may be reserved for only the higher priced models.

There is speculation that the iPad mini will be announced alongside the iPhone 5, which may happen on September 12th. This same rumor offers a predicted iPhone 5 release date of September 21st, but the iPad mini may hit shelves a few weeks later. This release date would be just in time for the holidays, potentially fostering the biggest product launch in Apple's history.