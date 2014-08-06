Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro Phone Packs Giant Battery, 2K Display

Lenovo's known for its notebooks, but the company also makes its own phones, primarily for the Chinese market. As a follow-up to the impressive 5.5-inch Vibe Z smartphone launched at CES this year, the Vibe Z2 Pro is a 6-inch phablet that Lenovo says will be out in stores soon. But there's no word yet on exactly when that will be or how much the device will cost.

What really stands out about the Vibe Z2 Pro is its 4,000-mAh battery -- huge compared to the Samsung Galaxy S5's 3,200-mAh and the HTC One M8's 2,600-mAh ones. Granted, the Vibe Z2 Pro is also larger, with a 6-inch display compared to the S5's 5.1-inch and the One M8's 5-inch faces.

Lenovo showed off the Vibe Z2 Pro's special features in a video posted to YouTube on Aug 5.

Your content should look nice and sharp on the Z2 Pro's display, thanks to its 2K, 2560 x 1440 resolution. The Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8 both have just full HD (1920 x 1080) displays.

Like the Galaxy S5, the Vibe Z2 Pro carries a 16-MP rear camera, but Lenovo's phone can shoot 4K video. It appears to pack several interesting camera features such as an Ultra Night Mode for low light pictures and Pro mode to adjust finer settings such as contrast, white balance, ISO light sensitivity and focus level. This Pro mode's interface is reminiscent of similar settings menus on Nokia's Lumia 1020.

Despite its large power pack, the Vibe Z2 Pro is a sleek 7.7mm (0.30 inches) thin. That's slimmer than the HTC (0.36 inches) but somewhat thicker than the S5 (0.25 inches). The Lenovo phablet also features what the company calls a "metallic brush-weaved" finish on its back and comes in three colors -- Titanium (silver), Gold and Black -- in a good-looking unibody design.

Running Android 4.4 with Lenovo's own Vibe 2.0 UI, the Z2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, which is the same as the one in the Galaxy S5 and the HTC One M8.

While Lenovo's smartphones have yet to make it stateside, the company has said in the past that it will eventually bring phones to our shores. We look forward to getting our hands on the Vibe Z2 Pro to see how it stacks up against other leading flagships.