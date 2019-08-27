Lenovo's First Aluminum ThinkPad Just Got a Lot Faster

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga we were drooling over earlier this year at CES 2019 just got even more appealing.

Lenovo announced today that it was refreshing the X1 Yoga with Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs, which means this should be the fastest X1 Yoga yet when it launches in September for $1,609.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Starting Price $1,609 Display 14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440-pixels or 4K CPU Up to 10th Gen Core i7 (Comet Lake) RAM 8GB, 16GB Graphics Intel UHD 620 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Ports 2 Thunderbolt 3, 2 USB 3.1 (Type-A), HDMI, headphone Size 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches Weight 3 pounds

We first saw the redesigned X1 Yoga at CES 2019 but that version packed 8th Gen CPUs. Now that the new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors are out, Lenovo is wasting no time getting its ThinkPads up to speed.

Before we refresh your memory on the redesigned 4th Gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga, let's talk about what the ThinkPad X1 Yoga's new 10th Gen processors offer.

For starters, you should expect a significant boost in performance compared to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. More specifically, Intel claims the Core i7-10710U, the first six-core U-series CPU, offers 16% better overall performance than its predecessors. But because Lenovo is choosing Comet Lake over Ice Lake, don't expect a big graphics improvement.

The benefits of owning a laptop with a 10th Gen chip go far beyond performance benchmarks. Arguably even more important than raw power are the new processors' features, including integrated Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and support for Wi-Fi 6 and superfast LPDDR4x memory.

Lenovo made a splash at CES 2019 this year when it was revealed that the X1 Yoga would be the first-ever ThinkPad made of aluminum. We went hands-on with the convertible 2-in-1 and have only good things to say about its redesigned chassis, which is both thinner and lighter than the previous model's, at just 0.6 inches thick and 3.1 pounds.

Despite being so thin, the side of the X1 Yoga's chassis has a stylus slot, so artists and students who like to take hand-written notes don't have to remember where they last placed the pen.

Lenovo is also doing some really interesting stuff with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga's display. The new X1 Yoga can be configured with a 4K HDR screen with 500 nits of brightness or with the 1080p touch screen and WQHD (2560 x 1440 resolution) panels that were previously available.

Business users who value privacy can also opt for an ePrivacy display, which has a built-in privacy filter so you can only see content from directly in front of the laptop. If that's not enough, the X1 Yoga also comes with a ThinkShutter cover that blocks the standard IR camera when it's not in use.

Overall, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a feature-packed premium business convertible that's now more powerful than ever, and we can't wait to get our hands on a review unit.