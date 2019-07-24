ThinkPad P53 Specs Revealed: OLED Touch Display, RTX 5000 GPU

Lenovo gave us a sneak preview of the upcoming ThinkPad P53 workstation last month but left out some crucial details. Those gaps have now been filled after Lenovo uploaded the full specs of the upcoming ThinkPad P53 workstation onto its website.

Spotted by Notebookcheck, the specs sheet lists all of the components you can configure the ThinkPad P53 with. On the processor front, the P53 will come with either a Core i5-9400H, Core i7-9750H, Core i7-9850H or Core i9-9880H CPU. Business users who need the absolute most power can also opt for an Intel Xeon E-2276M processor.

Game developers, graphic designers and video editors will be most interested in the available graphics options. Based on the released documentation, those include Nvidia Quadro T1000 and Quadro T2000 GPUs as well as Nvidia RTX 3000, RTX 4000 and RTX 5000 Max-Q options if you choose to upgrade from the integrated UHD Graphics 630.

RAM will max out at a whopping 128GB while storage can be configured with up to three PCIe NVMe drives.

We also know that the ThinkPad P53 will come with four different display options. On the low-end is a 300-nit 1080p anti-glare panel followed by a 500-nit, 1080p panel with HDR 400 and Dolby Vision. There are also two 4K options: one anti-glare IPS display at 500 nits and a glossy OLED panel at 400 nits with multi-touch support.

With these powerful specs, the ThinkPad P53 is shaping up to be one capable workstation. However, as Notebookcheck points out, there is no longer an option for an external 90 Whr battery to improve runtimes, and the machine itself is a hair taller than its predecessor.

The ThinkPad P53 has a lot to live up to when it launches later this year. Its predecessor, the ThinkPad P52, is one of our favorite workstations as it offers a stunning 4K display, zippy performance and a world-class keyboard in an extremely durable chassis. We noticed many of the things we loved about the P52 when we went hands-on with the P53 earlier this year, although the hefty 6.4-pound multi-touch model isn't any lighter and we're still hoping that the 4K model lasts longer on a charge.