Next iPad Air Specs Leaked (Report)

Apple impressed the tech world when it revealed the stunningly sleek iPad Air last year, and now the world is foaming at the mouth to see what the tech giant has up its sleeve. The latest rumors out of Korea indicate that the next iPad Air will boast improved performance in the same sleek body.

Korean site ETNews reported that the new iPad Air is already in production. Unnamed industry sources are quoted as saying the new tablet will carry an A8 processor that could offer 50 percent more performance than the A7 chip.

Not many other hardware improvements are expected, other than a sharper 8-megapixel rear camera (up from the existing 5-megapixel shooter). If this is the same camera as that on the iPhone 5s, it could also feature a larger sensor that will let in more light for better pictures.

While it wasn't mentioned in this report, a fingerprint sensor could make an appearance in the next iPad to facilitate easier sign ins and payments.

Apple just took the wraps off its next-gen operating system iOS 8, which we expect to come installed in the next iPad. The new system boasts predictive typing, enhanced notifications and search as well as new HealthKit and HomeKit apps.

If the Korean leaks are true, a new "it" tablet could be on the way in Q3 or early Q4, which falls in line with the anticipated September release time frame for the device.