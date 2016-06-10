How to Insert a Screen Recording in PowerPoint 2016

PowerPoint makes it easy to create and embed a screen recording (often called a screencast) inside of a presentation, which you may find useful when explaining something you've seen on your display. You also get the options to add voice-over narration and/or your pointer arrow, which can add further direction.

Here are our step by step instructions for adding a screen recording in PowerPoint.

1. Click Insert.

2. Click Screen Recording.

3. Select the region of your screen you want to record.

4. Click Record. If you don't want to add audio or your cursor pointer to your recording, click those buttons, as they are automatically enabled.

A three-second countdown will show alert you the recording is about to begin.

5. Click Stop.

Your recording is now embedded into your presentation. When you reach this slide, press Play to start the video.

Microsoft PowerPoint Tips