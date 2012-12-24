Huawei Shows Huge 6.1-inch Ascend Mate Phablet

If you can't outsell 'em, outsize 'em. After failing to secure much of a toehold in the American smartphone market, Huawei seems poised to capture the attention of U.S. shoppers and carriers alike with the 6.1-inch 1080p Ascend Mate, a phablet so big it makes the Galaxy Note II seem positively puny in comparison.

The phone wasn't supposed to be unveiled until CES, but Richard Yu—the company's chairman of devices—apparently can't hold his excitement until then. Yu whipped the hand-breaking handset out in front of a crowd of shoppers in a Huawei store in Guangzhou, China, over the weekend. One quick-minded onlooker caught video of the phone.

In addition to packing a ton of pixels and creeping ever closer to the 7-inch tablet form factor, Engadget reports that the Ascend Mate packs a 1.8-GHz quad-core processor, a $480 price tag, and a 4,000 mAh battery. That's bigger than even the Razer Maxx HD's big honkin' 3,300 mAh battery, but then again, the Ascend Mate's display is nearly 1.5-inches bigger than the Droid's. (Who would've thought a 4.7-inch screen would ever seem small?)

It remains to be seen if the Ascend Mate manages to touch down in the U.S. While Huawei's handsets have popped up with some of the smaller carriers, the major networks have avoided most of the company's offerings. Huawei also has the specter of an accusatory congressional report hanging around its neck. In October, a U.S. House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee said that Huawei (along with ZTE) could be serving in the interests of the Chinese government, though no smoking guns were presented in the report. Huawei vigorously denied the accusations and claims to have worked extensively with U.S. investigators.