HP Pro Slate 12 Tablet Turns Your Paper Notes Digital

Large tablets lend themselves well to taking notes with a stylus, but what if you prefer the feel of actual paper? HP's new Pro Slate 12 Tablet aims to bridge that gap. Available now starting at $569, the Pro Slate 12 sports a massive 12.3 inch display and can turn your handwritten paper notes into digital drawings.

The Pro Slate 12 packs a 12.3-inch, 1600 x 1200 display. Using the Android slate's included Duet Pen, you can take notes on a piece of paper and, via an app, have them show up simultaneously on the tablet's display.

Under the hood, the Pro Slate 12 packs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with an 8-MP rear camera and a 2-MP shooter in the front. The tablet weights a little under two pounds, and sports a microSD slot and microUSB 2.0 input.

If you want the Pro Slate 12's feature set and Duet Pen with a smaller, sharper display, you can get the Pro Slate 8, which utilizes a 7.9-inch, 2048 x 1536 Gorilla Glass 4 screen and starts at $449. The $279 Android-based Pro Slate 10 EE and $299 Windows-based Pro Tablet 10 EE are built for classrooms, forgoing beefy specs for an optional keyboard base and a microHDMI for connecting to external displays.

The Pro Slate 12's closest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2, a $749 mega-tablet that we liked for its rich 12-inch display and ability to multitask four apps at once. Apple has long been rumored to enter this super-sized space, with a possible 12-inch "iPad Pro" expected to be in the company's pipeline.