HP Pavilion Gaming Gets New Processors, Pops of Color

Gamers with tight budgets will soon have a new and more colorful option. HP's affordable Pavilion Gaming laptop is getting a bunch of new features and color accents: white, green and purple. The notebook will be available in May and June of this year starting at $799.

The Pavilion Gaming has a new design with minimal bezels on the sides. Some models will get an aluminum keyboard deck. The design is very angular, which the company says helps with venting and thermal performance. Additionally, a new speaker design comprised of triangles gives it a distinctive look.

There will be a few different configurations. One, which HP says will be available in "select markets," comes with white accents and a white backlit keyboard, along with an 8th Gen U-series CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

The more advanced models come with either ghost white, acid green or ultraviolet (read: purple) accents, 8th Gen 4 or 6-core H-series "Coffee Lake" processors, with up to a GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU or AMD Raden RX 560X.

Gamers who want the best visuals can get a 144Hz 1080p display, though if you're looking to save a few bucks, a 60Hz option is available. If you prefer resolution over frame rate, go for the 4K option (though you won't be able to play 4K games with these specs. It's more for movies).

As for storage, there's a massive list of options with various sizes of 7,200-rpm HDDs, SSDs and even Intel Optane, as well as combinations of them.

HP is also updating its gaming desktops starting at $549, releasing at the same time.

