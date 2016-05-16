HP EliteBook 1030 Promises 13 Hours of Battery Life

If you love the look of HP's new, slim EliteBook Folio but need something with a bigger battery and display, the newly announced HP EliteBook 1030 could be for you. The company has just unveiled the laptop, which sports a 13-inch display and a battery that's supposed to last for 13 hours -- a number we hope to see replicated on our battery tests.

The new laptop will release in May, but HP hasn't set a firm date, and will start at $1,249. Consumers will be able to pick from a variety of Core m processors, up t0 16GB of RAM, SSD storage up to 512GB and a display up to 3200 x 1800. The EliteBook 1030 will continue HP's partnership with Bang & Olufsen for speakers.

HP claims that the aluminum notebook will weigh just 2.55 pounds and is 15.7 mm thick. Additionally, it's designed to pass MIL-STD tests for shock, vibrations and extreme temperatures. Its edge-to-edge display suggests that HP may finally be ready to take on the XPS 13, but we'll have to see it ourselves to be sure.

We're looking forward to testing the EliteBook 1030 when it launches later this month.