How to Take a Good Selfie

Now that the term "selfie" has been added to the dictionary and declared word of the year, it's clear that internet self-portraits aren't going anywhere. And while they can become repetitive and obnoxious, selfies are an easy and fun form of self expression. If you're an Instagrammer-in-training and want to start getting your best selfies out to the world, here are some tips.

1. Open your phone's camera app.

2. Tap the Camera Switch icon to activate your front-facing camera.

3. Move to a well-lit area. Since front cameras lack a flash, we recommend a bright area, preferably with natural light.

4. (Optional) Apply a filter. Filters are an easy way to make your selfies look like they came out of a photo studio. iOS 7 has filters built-in to the bottom right of its camera interface. Alternatively, you can apply filters via the free Instagram app for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows.

5. Make your best face. Bonus points for animals or cool things happening in the background.

6. Share your work by tapping your camera app's Share button. It's time to show your face to Facebook, Twitter, or any medium-in between.

How to Take a Bad Selfie

1. Do this: