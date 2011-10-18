How to Navigate with Gestures on the BlackBerry PlayBook

Like every other tablet on the market, the PlayBook relies on three basic gestures for navigation: tap, swipe, and pinch-to-zoom. But RIM also implemented a series of advanced swiping gestures that leverage the PlayBook’s touch-sensitive bezel. All of these moves work in both landscape and portrait mode.

Swipe from the Bottom: From the home screen, this gesture brings up the app drawer, giving you a view of all the apps on your PlayBook. If you’re already in an app, swiping from the bottom will return you to the home screen.



Swipe from the Top: When you’re on the home screen, this move provides access to the PlayBook’s system settings. When you’re in an app, this gesture reveals the app’s settings.



Swipe from the Top Left or Right Corner: When you’re in an app, this launches the PlayBook’s status bar.



Swipe from the Bottom Left Corner: Launches the PlayBook’s keyboard.