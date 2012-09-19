How to Disable Voice Navigation for Maps in iOS 6

Maps’ voice navigation is enabled by default, but if you feel compelled to disable your digital co-pilot, Apple allows you to do that as well.

• Open the Settings menu and select Maps.

• Tap the No Voice option under Navigation Voice Volume and back out of settings.

• Your backseat driver will now been silenced.

