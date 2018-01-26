How to Disable the Clicking Sound on the iPad Keyboard

Typing on the iPad is generally a frustration-free experience, but after a while the typewriter/clicking sound it makes with each keystroke can get grating. Luckily, you can turn it off.
- Go to Settings > Sounds
- Turn Keyboard Clicks to Off.
