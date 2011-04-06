Hands-On: Samsung Galaxy Prevail for Boost Mobile

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Prevail smart phone for Boost Mobile and we were lucky enough to drop by the launch event and get our hands on a device. Running Android 2.2 (Froyo), the $179.99 Galaxy Prevail may not be cutting edge, but for a carrier like Boost Mobile which requires no contracts, it's not a bad deal. In addition, for $50 per month, the user get unlimited text, talk, and data with no caps.

The 3.8 ounce handset features a 3.2-inch HVGA screen which is bit on the small side. Samsung also cut corners with the 2-megapixel camera, which lacks a flash, making lowlight shots an issue. There's no front-facing camera, making video chat out of the question and, though Boost Mobile runs on Sprint's network backbone, data speeds are limited to 3G. Still, the usual Android apps are here plus access to the official Android market. The Samsung Galaxy Prevail should hit store shelves by late April.

Take a look at the video below for our first impressions of this attractive Android device.