Here’s Every Google Sheets Keyboard Shortcut

Spreadsheet programs like Google Sheets can be highly effective tools for organizing data, and even moreso for those who learn the keyboard shortcuts. While Google Sheets offers standard shortcuts for actions like copy and paste, it also has more powerful key commands that let you insert and delete rows or change how it formats numerals.

Read our comprehensive listof over three dozen Google Sheets keyboard shortcuts so you can spend less tme pushing the mouse around and more time getting work done.

Common Actions

Select column: PC and Mac: Ctrl + Space

Select row: PC and Mac: Shift + Space

Select all: PC: Ctrl + A | Mac: Command + A

Undo: PC: Ctrl + Z | Mac: Command + Z

Redo: PC: Ctrl + Y | Mac: Command + Y

Find: PC: Ctrl + F | Mac: Command + F

Find and replace: PC: Ctrl + H | Mac: Command + Shift + H

Fill range: PC: Ctrl + Enter | Mac: Command + Enter

Fill down: PC: Ctrl + D | Mac: Command + D

Fill right: PC: Ctrl + R | Mac: Command + R

Copy: PC: Ctrl + C | Mac: Command + S

Cut: PC: Ctrl + X | Mac: Command + X

Paste: PC: Ctrl + V | Mac: Command + V

Paste values only: PC: Ctrl + Shift + V | Mac: Command + Shift + V

Insert new sheet: PC: Shift + F11 (not available on Mac)

Compact controls: PC: Ctrl + Shift + F | Mac: Control + Shift + K

Insert or Delete rows or Columns

On PC (if not using Chrome, hold Shift in addition to Alt)

Insert row above: Alt + I, then R

Insert row below: Alt + I, then W

Insert column to the left: Alt + I, then C

Insert column to the right: Alt + I, then G

Delete row: Alt + E, then D

Delete column: Alt + E, then E

On Mac (all browsers):

Insert row above: Ctrl + Option + I, then R

Insert row below: Ctrl + Option + I, then W

Insert column to the left: Ctrl + Option + I, then C

Insert column to the right: Ctrl + Option + I, then G

Delete row: Ctrl + Option + E, then D

Delete column: Ctrl + Option + E, then E

Formatting

Bold: PC: Ctrl + B | Mac: Command + B

Underline: PC: Ctrl + U | Mac: Command + U

Italic: PC: Ctrl + I | Mac: Command + I

Strikethrough: PC: Alt + Shift + 5 | Mac: Option + Shift + 5

Center align: PC: Ctrl + Shift + E | Mac: Command + Shift + E

Left align: PC: Ctrl + Shift + L | Mac: Command + Shift + L

Right align: PC: Ctrl + Shift + R | Mac: Command + Shift + R

Apply top border: PC: Alt + Shift + 1 | Mac: Option + Shift + 1

Apply right border: PC: Alt + Shift + 2 | Mac: Option + Shift + 2

Apply bottom border: PC: Alt + Shift + 3 | Mac: Option + Shift + 3

Apply left border: PC: Alt + Shift + 4 | Mac: Option + Shift + 4

Remove borders: PC: Alt + Shift + 6 | Mac: Option + Shift + 6

Apply outer border: PC: Alt + Shift + 7 | Mac: Option + Shift + 7

Insert link: PC: Ctrl + K | Mac: Command + K

Insert time: PC: Ctrl + Shift + ; | Mac: Command + Shift + ;

Insert date: PC: Ctrl + ; | Mac: Command + ;

Format as decimal: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 1 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 1

Format as time: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 2 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 2

Format as date: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 3 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 3

Format as currency: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 4 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 4

Format as percentage: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 5 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 5

Format as exponent: PC: Ctrl + Shift + 6 | Mac: Ctrl + Shift + 6

Clear formatting: PC: Ctrl + \ | Mac: Command + \

Navigation

Move to beginning of row: PC: Home | Mac: Fn + Left arrow

Move to beginning of sheet: PC: Ctrl + Home | Mac: Command + Fn + Left arrow

Move to end of row: PC: End | Mac: Fn + Right arrow

Move to end of sheet: PC: Ctrl + End | Mac: Command + Fn + Right arrow

Scroll to active cell: PC: Ctrl + Backspace | Mac: Command + Backspace

Move to next sheet: PC: Ctrl + Shift + Page Down | Mac: Command + Shift + Fn + Down arrow

Move to previous sheet: PC: Ctrl + Shift + Page Up | Mac: Command + Shift + Fn + Up arrow

Display list of sheets: PC: Alt + Shift + K | Mac: Option + Shift + K

Open hyperlink: PC: Alt + Enter | Mac: Option + Enter

Open Explore: PC: Alt + Shift + X | Mac: Option + Shift + X

Move focus out of spreadsheet: PC: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + M | Mac: Ctrl + Command + Shift + M

Move to quicksum (when a range of cells is selected): PC: Alt + Shift + Q | Mac: Option + Shift + Q

Open revision history: PC: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + G | Mac: Command + Option + Shift + G

Open chat inside the spreadsheet: PC: Shift + Esc | Mac: Shift + Esc + F

Close drawing editor: PC: Shift + Esc | Mac: Command + Esc

Insert/edit note: PC: Shift + F2 | Mac: Shift + F2

Insert/edit comment: PC: Ctrl + Alt + M | Mac: Command + Option + M

Open comment discussion thread: PC: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + A | Mac: Command + Option + Shift + A

Enter current comment: PC: holding Ctrl + Alt, press E then C | Mac: holding Ctrl + , press E then C

Move to next comment: PC: holding Ctrl + Alt, press N then C | Mac: holding Ctrl + , press N then C

Move to previous comment: PC: holding Ctrl + Alt, press P then C | Mac: holding Ctrl + , press P then C

Formulas

Show all formulas: PC: Ctrl + ~ | Mac: Ctrl + ~

Insert array formula: PC: Ctrl + Shift + Enter | Mac: Command + Shift + Enter

Collapse an expanded array formula: PC: Ctrl + E | Mac: Command + E

Shortcuts for when entering a formula:

Show/hide formula help: PC: Shift + F1 | Mac: Shift + Fn + F1

Full/compact formula help: PC: F1 | Mac: Fn + F1

Absolute/relative references: PC: F4 | Mac: Fn + F4

Toggle formula result previews: PC: F9 | Mac: Fn + F9

