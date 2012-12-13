Google Has No Plans to Bring Gmail or Drive Apps to Windows 8

If you’ve been holding your breath, waiting eagerly for touch-friendly Windows 8 apps for Google’s wide world of web services, you can exhale. No, Google hasn’t announced that it’s releasing Modern-style Gmail and Google Drive apps; in fact, the company’s Google Apps product management director said the exact opposite.

“We have no plans to build out Windows apps,” Clay Bavor told V3.co.uk. “We are very careful about where we invest and will go where the users are but they are not on Windows Phone or Windows 8.”

Burn.

Google's reluctance can’t be very welcome news for Microsoft, which has been struggling to woo developers to its Live Tile-centric platforms. The lack of a native Gmail app certainly won’t help Microsoft’s mobile ambitions, especially when Bavor went on to say that Google plans on polishing up its Android and iOS apps in 2013. Though users can always check their mail in-browser, the lack of native Windows 8 app has been a major negative in the early days of the new Windows launches – especially for Windows RT tablets, which can’t run traditional desktop applications.

The news isn’t entirely bleak, however. Bavor indicated that Google is willing to shift its anti-Live Tile stance if circumstances change in the future, and it’s important to note that he isn’t talking for all of Google, only apps that fall under the business-focused Google Apps purview. The Chrome browser already sports a basic Modern mode, for example. In other words, you can now resume holding your breath for a finger-friendly version of YouTube.