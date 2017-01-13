How to Get Firefox Beta and See All Mozilla's New Features

If you're a Firefox user, you probably like using a browser that's on the cutting edge of technology. And there are several ways to be ahead of the curve by using preview versions of the open-source browser.

There are three different options available for using pre-release Firefox features:

1. Firefox Beta: The most stable pre-release version of Firefox is available here. Beta replaces your existing Firefox installation and continues updating itself with new betas over time.

2. Firefox Nightly: The latest but least stable build is updated many times a week and has the absolute latest features. You can download it here.

3. Fire Test Pilot: An add-on that works in the regular, non-beta Firefox but adds a slew of experimental features. You can find it here.

How to Test Which Firefox Version You Have

You may want to see which version of Firefox you have and try to update to the latest version number as well. To see the version information:

1. Activate the menu bar if it's not already showing. In Windows, you can do this by right clicking on the title bar and selecting "Menu Bar" from the dialog which appears.

2. Select About from the Help menu.

A dialog box appears which shows which version and version number you have.

3. Click "Check for updates" to make the software look for an even newer build.

