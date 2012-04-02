Garmin Bringing Smartphone Integration, Navigation to Suzuki's 2013 U.S. Vehicles

Just ahead of this week’s New York International Auto Show, Garmin has announced that it will begin providing factory-installed infotainment systems for most of Japanese automaker Suzuki’s 2013 U.S. vehicle lineup. The new system, which will be on display at the auto show, includes a 6.1-inch high resolution touch screen, complete with smartphone integration, multi-media playback and, of course, Garmin’s navigation system.

Garmin is also bringing its Garmin Smartphone Link app to Suzuki’s vehicles. The feature connects users’ Android smartphones to the infotainment system via its Bluetooth connection and offers real-time traffic and weather information and fuel prices.

Multi-media functionality ranges from the usual AM/FM radio and CD player, as well as a USB port and AUX jack, SD card slot and the aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity. Garmin is also bringing Pandora to Suzuki’s lineup via users’ iOS devices.

The system will also include Garmin’s navigation system, which features spoken turn-by-turn directions and street names, traffic updates, speed limits and current speed. Garmin wisely chose to give users the option to continue viewing route info at the top of the display, even when you navigate away from the nav menu.

Garmin says its infotainment units will include full voice control and allow users to make phone calls, control the navigation and media systems. And if talking to your car isn’t exactly your thing (or you have some rowdy kids in the backseat) certain Suzuki models will allow you to control the infotainment system via steering wheel mounted buttons.

Stay tuned for our full hands-on with Suzuki’s system from the floor of the New York International Auto Show later this week.