G Styled: Dell Vostro 3550 vs HP ProBook 4530s - Which Notebook is Business Chic?

Style is important everywhere you go -- in the boardroom or the after work lounge, your sense of style is always measured. So from the custom tailored suit, down to the laptop you work with, you must be sure your style is on point. This week I had a look at the Dell Vostro 3550 and then HP ProBook 4530s. Which of these two hold the definitive title of most business chic?

The Dell Vostro 3550 starts off on a good foot as it has the familiar look of the Dell Vostro V13 I looked at about a year ago. When I saw this laptop, I finally saw Dell in a new light! Ah, the memories. I feel like the Vostro 3550 has let itself go and put on some weight. The look is there, but definitely more bulk to it. On the inside, the wrist pad is has no feel to it; I definitely think some rubberized coating should have been placed there.

Also, why do laptop manufacturers always neglect the underbelly? Two toned Dell? Really? Keep it consistent. It should have kept the steel look underneath as well, but if you were going to use another color, it should have been all black.

As for the HP ProBook 4530s, I have to give it the label of "Business Chic." It keeps the design simple, and simple is good. The metallic look of this laptop is perfect, the HP logo small and well positioned. It isn't distracting, or too small, it is balanced. When you look at its underbelly you'll see all black for the color. While I would have liked it to have the metallic look as well, at least with the all black it is consistent. On the inside again there is consistency with a metallic bezel around the keyboard and for the wrist pad.

Both laptops look good and have a home in the boardroom. The Dell looks as if it has put on a little weight, but still holds its own. The HP, however, has earned the title of Business Chic from this onlooker. I would definitely choose it over the Dell.

Dell Vostro 3550 G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

HP ProBook 4530s G Style Rating: Business Chic

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own and we wouldn’t have it any other way.