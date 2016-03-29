How to Enable Night Shift in iOS

Did you know that bright light can prevent you from getting to sleep? It's true. That's why tablet makers, such as Apple, are adding features to their operating systems that suppress this light, thus making your iPad a great night time companion.

Blue light comes from all sorts of sources, including TVs and smartphones. But that temperature of light stops the body from producing melatonin, a hormone that helps you sleep. You can filter out that blue light on your iPad, if it's running iOS 9.3, by using the Night Shift feature. Here's how to enable it.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap Display & Brightness.

3. Tap Night Shift.

4. Toggle on Scheduled or "Manually enable until tomorrow."

You can also adjust the level of warmth you want with the bar.