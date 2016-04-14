How to Disable True Tone on the iPad Pro

The 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro features a fancy new True Tone Display. That means the sensors on the tablet read the ambient lighting conditions, and makes adjustments to automatically adapt so that colors are consistent regardless of your environment. Basically, it makes white look the same whether you're in yellow sunlight or in front of a blue LED light. Similar to the company's new Night Shift feature, which is part of iOS 9.3, it's about user experience. It's not really about color accuracy.

For photographers, designers and artists who need a color-accurate experience may want to occasionally disable the True Tone technology. It's enabled by default, but you can turn it off. You'll see an immediate difference when you do. Here's how.

1. Tap Settings.

2. Tap Display & Brightness.

3. Toggle the button to off next to True Tone.