Disable Error Reporting in Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7

They say that snitches get stitches, but if you're Microsoft Windows, you get patches instead. By default, the operating system narcs details to Microsoft every time an app crashes under the guise of finding a solution to whatever caused the lock up. In reality, the error reporting only slows your computer down and needlessly sends some data to Redmond. Here's how to disable Windows error reporting.

To disable Windows error reporting in Windows 8, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7

1. Navigate to the Action Center. You can find the Action Center in the control panel. It may also appear as a flag icon in your system tray.

2. Click Change Action Center settings.

3. Click Problem reporting settings at the bottom of the window.

4. Select Never Check for solutions and click OK.