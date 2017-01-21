How to Delete Autocomplete Options in the Firefox Address Bar

Occasionally an autocomplete item pops up in your address bar -- whether a suggestion or an embarrassing bit of your web browsing history -- that you’d prefer not be there. You can remove the suggestion with a couple of keystrokes so no one, including you, has to remember that awkward site you visited.

1. Open Firefox.

2. Start typing in the address bar and stop once the autocomplete item you’d like to remove appears.

3. Hover over the item to select it.

4. Press delete on your keyboard. Repeat steps 2 through 4 as necessary.

Firefox Browser Tips