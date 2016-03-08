If you're switching from a PC to a Mac, one of the first things you'll want to do is set up an Apple ID. Just as Windows 10 requires a Microsoft account to log into services and make purchases on your PC, OS X uses an Apple ID to grant access to a wide variety of features.

Once your Apple ID is set up, you'll be able to use iCloud to back up your data and photos, send Facetime video calls and iMessages from your MacBook and download programs from the App Store. If you've ever used iTunes on a PC, you may already have an Apple ID, as it's necessary for buying songs or movies from the store.

Multiple Apple device owners can even use an Apple ID to sync data. This way you can access your address book, messages, calendars and notes no matter which OS X or iOS device you're on. Here's how to take your first step into the OS X ecosystem, and make your Apple ID.

How to Create an Apple ID

1. Visit the Apple ID site, and click "Create Your Apple ID."

2. Fill in your email address, password, first name, last name and birthday.

3. Click Security Question 1.

4. Select a question.

5. Enter a password. Incorrect answers are less likely to be guessed by others.

6. Repeat steps 3 to 5 for Security Question 2 and 3.

7. Fill in the captcha form and click Continue. Feel free to uncheck the boxes next to the email mailing lists.

8. Enter the verification code sent to your email address and click Verify.

