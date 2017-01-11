Chromebooks Will Integrate Android Nougat for Mobile Apps

In a future OS update, Chromebooks will integrate Android 7.1 Nougat for a better experience running mobile apps, according to screenshots from Chrome Unboxed. The update will make it easier to multitask and view Android apps in Chrome OS.

Android 7.1 includes multi-window support, which means Chromebooks will be able to display apps side-by-side and resize them to your liking. You'll also be able to run multiple Android apps at once, and they'll keep running, even in the background.

Previously, Android apps on Chromebooks (which were mostly experimental) were running on an integration of Android 6.0. The new update, which we expect to see in the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro will make Android apps act just like desktop programs on Chromebooks, providing a strong bridge between both of Google's operating systems.

