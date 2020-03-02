The best USB microphones in 2020

The best USB microphones can deliver your lovely voice to the audience whether you picked up a regular old laptop to record a podcast or a gaming machine to stream the latest indie craze.

First: Understand that there are generally four recording modes you can find in the best USB microphones: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo. You need to know which one best suits your needs before you pick out a microphone.

Cardioid records sources that are in front of the microphone (good for streaming), bidirectional is front and back (good for a two-person podcast), omnidirectional is each direction (good for multi-person podcasts or conference calls) and stereo builds off omnidirectional by using both left and right channels (good for musical instrumentals and ASMR).

The best USB microphones you can buy today

The Blue Yeti X is hands down the best USB microphone you can buy thanks to its great EQ software, solid recording quality and sleek design. (Image credit: Future)

1. Blue Yeti X

The best overall USB microphone you can buy

Recording modes: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS | Size: 4.33 x 4.80 x 11.38 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds (2.8 pounds w/ stand)

Sleek design

Customizable LEDs

Great EQ software

Solid recording quality

Pricey

The Blue Yeti X is the latest addition to Blue's family of microphone, and this ups the ante, not only with its additional condenser capsule, but with its badass Blue Voice settings, which can be adjusted via the Logitech G Hub app.

You get access to an overwhelming amount of settings that'll let you configure your audio on-the-fly, so you don't even have to deal with it in post. Not only that, but you can also monitor your levels with its customizable RGB lights. This made its way to the top of our best USB microphones page without question.

See our full Blue Yeti X review.

The Blue Yeti has been the best USB microphone around for quite awhile due to its relatively affordable price, solid quality and diverse recording modes.

2. Blue Yeti

Best all rounder for the price

Recording modes: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS | Size: 4.72 x 4.92 x 11.61 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds (2.2 pounds w/ stand)

Four recording modes

Gain control

Chunky

The $120 Blue Yeti is one of the most popular USB microphones on the market. It features recording modes such as cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo. It also has on-the-spot gain control and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

You can also unscrew the microphone from the mount to attach a microphone stand to the bottom. The Blue Yeti has a simple plug-and-play setup that functions with Windows 10 and macOS. However, the Blue Yeti is a bit chunky, so keep that in mind if you plan on traveling with it.

If you need something slim, the HyperX Quadcast is the best USB microphone for you, and it's even PS4 compatible.

3. HyperX Quadcast

Best USB microphone for PS4

Recording modes: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS, PS4 | Size: 4 x 5.1 x 9.8 inches | Weight: 0.56 pounds (0.8 pounds w/ stand)

Four recording modes

Gain control

Sleek

PS4 compatible

Pricey

If you're looking for a sleeker alternative, one of the best USB microphones is the HyperX Quadcast. It offers the same features as the Blue Yeti, such as four recording modes, gain control and a headphone jack.

But unlike the Blue Yeti, it features an internal pop filter, which'll reduce popping sounds, and a shock mount, which suppresses unintentional rumbles. On top of the microphone is a tap-to-mute sensor. And it's not only compatible with Windows 10 and macOS, but also with PS4. However, the Quadcast is a little pricer than the competition, at $140.

Want something sleek but premium? The best USB microphone you can buy is the Razer Seiren X.

4. Razer Seiren X

Best design

Recording modes: Cardioid (supercardioid) | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS | Size: 4.1 x 7.7 x 8.4 inches | Weight: 1.86 pounds

Supercardioid mode

Compact aluminum design

One recording mode

No gain control

One of the best USB microphones under $100 is the Razer Seiren X. Like the Yeti and Quadcast, the Seiren X has a simple plug-and-play setup for Windows 10 and macOS.

However, the Seiren X packs only a single recording mode: supercardioid. This is a tighter version of cardioid that eliminates more background noise. The Seiren X doesn't have an adapter (3/8 to 5/8 inch) to attach to a boom arm, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Need the best USB microphone you can buy without putting a whole into your budget? Then the Blue Yeti Nano is the one for you.

5. Blue Yeti Nano

Best budget USB microphone

Recording modes: Cardioid, omnidirectional | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS | Size: 4.29 x 3.78 x 8.31 inches | Weight: 1.39 pounds

Two recording modes

Comes with mount adapter

Compact

No gain control

If you're sticking to Blue because you like the brand but still want to save a little extra money, the Blue Yeti Nano is your next best choice. Unlike the Razer Seiren X, the Yeti Nano comes with a 3/8- to 5/8-inch adapter to connect to a boom arm.

It also features both cardioid and omnidirectional recording modes. It has a 3.5mm audio jack for headphone monitoring like the others, but it doesn't have any onboard gain controls.

Need something that's dirt cheap and just works? Then the Samson Go is the best USB microphone you'll find.

6. Samson Go

The most reliable, cheap microphone you can buy

Recording modes: Cardioid, omnidirectional | Compatibility: Windows 10, macOS | Size: 6 x 1 x 5 inches | Weight: 0.5 pounds

Two recording modes

Super affordable

Portable

Lower-quality mic

No gain control

The Samson Go is a solid choice if you're on a tight budget. For just $30, it offers cardioid and omnidirectional recording modes, a 3.5mm audio jack and a fold-up design with a clip that can attach to your laptop's screen.

Its compact design makes it easy to take with you anywhere, hence the "Go." However, considering the size of the microphone, you're bound to get a lower quality recording.