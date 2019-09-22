Best OLED Laptops 2019

Outside of the processor and graphics chip, the display is one of the most important features on your laptop. You're going to spend an inordinate amount of time staring into this thing; that screen had better be pretty. And with that in mind, there's nothing more lovely than an OLED panel, with its rich color and deep blacks.

Here are some of our top-rated laptops with OLED displays. If you're looking for more laptops with great screens, check out our best 4K laptops page along with our roundups of the best laptops for video editing and photo editing.

HP Spectre 360 (15 inch)

Sexy design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Comfortable keyboard

Battery life could be better

Non-configurable

Bezels a bit thick

The 4K OLED Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops available for those in search of a premium Ultrabook. Not only does this laptop have a vibrant, 15.6-inch 4K display, but it also has other excellent qualities, like strong performance, a comfortable keyboard and a gorgeous design. But it's really about the display. When we watched the It Chapter Two trailer, we "could see each strand of hair on the crazy, old woman's head, and when James McAvoy took the stage, his green-and-brown flannel shirt popped on the Spectre x360's display." CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Dell XPS 15

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

The latest Dell XPS 15 marks the first time this excellent laptop has gotten an OLED display, which is in itself monumental. But the system also packs an overclockable Core i9 processor and pairs it with a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, making for one beautiful beast. Yes, they also fixed the webcam. It's a workhorse of the highest caliber. Watching the Queen & Slim trailer, we were transfixed by "how the amber street lights glowed against actress Jodie Turner-Smith's warm mocha skin and accentuated each twist in her long box braids as she rode in the car." CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1650/Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Alienware m15

Beautiful OLED display

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Sleek, lightweight design

OLED severely affects battery life

Bottom runs hot

How do you make a great gaming laptop even better? By adding a seriously beautiful OLED display to the slimmest laptop in Alienware's catalog and not skimping on high-powered components. This is easily one of the most satisfying gaming laptops we've tested this year. "Watching the Gemini Man trailer was a thing of beauty, particularly the rich gold, red and green of the Myanmar flag as it fluttered lazily in the breeze during a Will Smith monologue," we said in our review. "Details were sharp enough that the tiny furrows in his forehead were clearly visible, along with beads of sweat traveling down his temple." CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6-inch display | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Gigabyte Aero 15

Sleek aluminum design

4K OLED display

Comfortable keyboard

Solid overall performance and graphics

Bottom-bezel webcam

Underwhelming AI (again)

Is it a gaming laptop? Is it a system for creators? It's both. One of the 17 new laptops with the Nvidia RTX Studio designation, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is lean and mean with an unbelievable screen. Sporting a sexy new design, this Gigabyte is ready to play with the big boys in style. You'd never believe that this 4.7-pound, 0.8-inch-thick beauty is housing a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6-inch display | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Razer Blade 15

Sleek, gorgeous design

4K OLED display is extremely bright and vivid

Great overall gaming and overall performance

Good battery life

Expensive

Runs hot while gaming

The Blade 15 has always been a beautiful laptop, but with a 4K OLED panel, it's a head-turner from the inside out. Equipped with a Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, the notebook has more than enough power for play (and work, if you're so inclined). And despite that beautiful, yet power-sapping display, it managed to last more than 4 hours on our battery test. If you're looking for a thin-and-light gaming laptop that serves up power, speed and endurance with a beautiful 4K OLED display, the Razer Blade 15 is a cut above the rest. CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Weight: 4.9 pounds