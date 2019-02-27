Best Buy Laptop Deals in 2019

Although Best Buy is more commonly known for its TV sales, the big box retailer is no stranger to laptop deals.
On any given day you'll find a wide array of laptop and tablet deals that cover everything from Chromebooks to 2-in-1s.
Below we're rounding up the retailer's best deals and offering some tips on how to navigate its sales and save the most money possible.
Best Buy Membership & Perks
Best Buy offers three membership tiers with different perks. Its complimentary "My Best Buy" membership gives you free shipping on purchases of $35 or more, rewards points, early access to deals, and a special birthday discount. "My Best Buy Elite" and "My Best Buy Elite Plus" memberships require that you spend $1,500 and $3,500 per year in purchases, respectively. Perks of these memberships include longer return/exchange periods and free shipping with scheduled delivery.
Student Discounts
If you have a valid .edu e-mail address, sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals newsletter and you'll get a special coupon code that stacks on sale prices for additional savings. You'll also get access to other exclusive, student-only savings. The student savings are especially handy during Black Friday, when you can use them to take an extra $50 to $100 off already-discounted priced. Otherwise, you can expect to see student deals like 10 percent off Pixelbooks, $150 off Surface devices, or an extra $100 off select laptops. All student deals are marked as such.
Best Apple Deals Right Now
Best Buy is one of just a handful of retailers with excellent Apple deals. Its Apple deals are called "Apple Events" and there's typically one Apple shopping event per week. This week, for instance, it's taking $150 to $200 off Apple's 2018 MacBook Air. Oftentimes, Best Buy's Apple prices are matched — or sometimes undercut — by Amazon. So make sure to check Amazon and other competing retailers before making any final purchase at Best Buy. Currently, Best Buy has the following Apple deals:
- 2018 Apple MacBook Air 128GB for $1,049.99 ($150 off)
- 2018 Apple MacBook Air 256GB for $1,199.99 ($200 off)
- 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch from $699.99 ($100 off)
- 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch from $899.99 ($100 off)
Best Laptop Deals Right Now
- MS Surface Laptop 2 (128GB) for $899 ($100 off)
- MS Surface Laptop 2 (256GB) for $999 ($300 off)
- MS Surface Pro 12.3-inch (128GB) w/ Keyboard for $649 ($310 off)
Best Gaming Deals Right Now
- Acer Nitro 5 w/ GTX 1050 for $619.99 ($100 off)
- Asus ROG 15.6-inch w/ GTX 1060 for $1,199.99 ($300 off)
- Dell G7 15.6-inch Laptop w/ GTX 1060 for $929.99 ($150 off)
Best Chromebook Deals Right Now
- Samsung Plus 12.2-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $399 ($100 off)
- Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook for $199.99 ($30 off)
Check back often as we update our page with the latest deals at Best Buy.