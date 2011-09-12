AT&T Announces Three Windows Phone 7.5 Devices: HTC Titan, Samsung Focus S, and Samsung Focus Flash





AT&T just unveiled three new handsets running Microsoft's latest Windows Phone 7.5 operating system, code-named Mango. Slated for release in the fourth quarter, the devices will be the HTC Titan, Samsung Focus S, and Samsug Focus Flash. All three phones will run on AT&T's HSPA+ network, not its faster 4G LTE network that just launched. And it looks like all three sport single-core processors, though they're faster than previous devices. Here's a quick rundown of the specs and features.

HTC Titan: The HTC Titan will boast a massive 4.7-inch screen (800 x 480 pixels), a 1.5-GHz processor, and 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. We were able to spend a little hands on time with the Titan and liked the design and responsiveness. The Titan will also sport a front-facing camera for video chats (via Tango) and HTC's Sense hub.

Samsung's flagship phone for Windows Phone 7.5 features a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, 1.4-GHz CPU, and 4G speeds in a .33-inch thin package. Like the Titan, the Focus S includes front facing 1.3-megapixel and a rear facing 8-megapixel cameras. Samsung's Focus Flash: This entry-level Windows Phone 7.5 device will feature a smaller 3.7-inch Super AMOLED display (not Plus) and has a 1.4-GHz CPU under the hood. A 5-megapixel shooter is in back, and there's a front-facing camera for video chat.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to Windows Phone 7, AT&T also plans to update all of its existing WP7 devices to Mango sometime this fall. These include the HTC HD7S, HTC Surround, LG Quantum, and original Samsung Focus.