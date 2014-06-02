ASUS Unleashes 4K Gaming Laptop

ASUS is rolling out the big gaming guns, debuting a slew of new entries in its Republic of Gamers family including a 15-inch notebook packing a 4K display. Set for release in the third-quarter of 2014, the ROG GX500 notebook sports an impressive 3,840 x 2,160 screen resolution. ASUS also threw in its VisualMaster technology that lets the display show 100 percent of the NTSC color gamut.

Inside, the GX500 rocks an Intel Core i7 processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics chip, which means you’ll be fragging noobs at buttery smooth frame rates with ease. All of this comes in a chassis that's just 0.75 inches thick, a hair thinner than MSI's 0.78-inch Gs60 Ghost. And if you're gaming on the go, the GX500's 4.9-pound frame won't weigh you down.

ASUS is also giving gamers looking to lighten their loads at LAN parties a little something in the form of the new ROG G20 small-form-factor desktop. The box, which packs an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeFore GTX 780 GPU, has no visual vents and makes just 25 decibels of sound running at idle.

ASUS says the rig, which looks like something out of “Doom”, keeps cool by using a natural convection thermal design and hidden airflow tunnel with the ultra-quiet fans. The G20 also includes customizable lighting with 8 million color options, a DVD/ Blu-ray combination drive or Blu-ray writer, a combination solid-state drive and hard drive and a custom power adapter design.

Fans of Valve’s SteamOS are also getting some love with ASUS’ ROG GR8 console gaming PC. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750Ti graphics card, the GR8 comes loaded with Windows 8.1 and is fully compatible with the SteamOS and Steam Controller. A SupremeFX audio output handles sound, while a 4K display output means you’ll be able to play all of your Ultra High-Def games on your 4K TV.