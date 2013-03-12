Aluminum Nokia Lumia 928 Reportedly Hitting Verizon in April

Verizon fans pining away for a Nokia Lumia phone finally have some good news. According to a report, the Finnish company is set to release an all-aluminum handset dubbed the Lumia 928 as soon as next month.

The Lumia 928 is said to be both thinner and lighter than AT&T's Lumia 920, slimming down to as little as 10.2mm at certain points while sporting a curved rear panel. It's also said to have a square shape akin to the Nokia Lumia 720. Frontline specs like the CPU, RAM and screen size will be identical to the Lumia 920, with a 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM and a 4.5-inch OLED display. The Lumia 928 will support 4G LTE as well as SVLTE, which allows a device to connect to voice and data networks simultaneously.

Pricing information is currently unavailable and, assuming the information is accurate, there's no word about this phone coming out on other carriers. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Nokia doesn't usually release the same model phone on multiple U.S. carriers, so if AT&T or T-Mobile are getting aluminum Lumias, they may be slightly different.

via The Verge