2018 iPad Pro Tablets Up to $150 Off

Good news if you're in the market for a new iPad. Currently, Best Buy is taking from $100 to $150 off all 2018 Apple iPad Pro tablets.

The retailer's 2-day sale drops the 64GB iPad Pro 11-inch down to $699.99. That's $100 off its $800 list price. If you're looking for more screen real estate, you can score the iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $899.99. Normally, $999, that's also $100 off as well. (The 512GB models get $150 off). It's the best sale we've seen on Apple's 20180 iPad Pro tablets to date. It also undercuts Amazon's prices by $70.

iPad Pro models on sale include:

The new iPad Pro is thinner and lighter than ever before and improves upon previous gen models in terms of performance. In our review, we like its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and super-fast A12X Bionic chip, which is so powerful it helps the tablet outperform some Core i7-based laptops. Moreover, the latest iPad Pro works with the new Apple Pencil.

This 2-day iPad sale ends Jan. 12, so act fast to lock in a great price.