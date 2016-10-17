Acer's New Chromebook Offers a 15-inch Display for Under $200

Consumers looking for a large Chromebook that won't break the bank have a new and affordable option coming from Acer. Today, the company announced its Chromebook 15, which has a 15.6-inch display and promises up to 12 hours of battery life for just $199 at Wal-Mart. However, for that price, you're getting some really bare bones specs.

The 4.3-pound notebook runs on a Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage (with up to 128GB via a microSD card. It has a 1366 xx 768 display, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port.

These specs mean that the 12-hour battery life claim is extremely important, as it's really the selling point for this device (that and the 15-inch screen). It's unlikely that you're going to see Android apps from the Google Play store running on the Chromebook 15.

But for the price, it's hard to complain. Few Chromebooks have cracked that $200 barrier, especially in the 15-inch form factor and a number of vendors are going the other way with more premium options.

